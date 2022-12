Myers connected on both field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Rams.

Myers hit field goals from 41 and 26 yards, and he has now made 23 of 24 field-goal tries this year, sporting a league-high 96 percent conversion rate. He now has five more regular-season games to reach his career high of 33 made field goals from back in 2018 when he was with the Jets.