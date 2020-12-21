Myers connected on both field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries in Sunday's 20-15 win over Washington.
Myers made field goals from 43 and 40 yards. With his second field goal of the afternoon, Myers set a Seahawks record of 31 straight made field goals in the regular season, dating back to Week 10 of last year. Myers has been automatic, and he's up to 102 points this season.
