Seahawks' Jason Myers: Signing with Seattle
Myers is expected to sign with the Seahawks on a four-year deal worth around $15-16 million, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.
The Seahawks have swooped in to snag a kicker in Myers who earned a Pro-Bowl nod for his work with the Jets last season, when Myers drilled 30 of 36 field-goal attempts and 30 of 33 PATs. While the guarantees of the contract have yet to come in, the reported size of this deal would make Myers a top-10 kicker league-wide in terms of average annual value. In 2018 with Seattle, Sebastian Janikowski (thigh) attempted 27 field goals and 51 extra points.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.
-
Bell still a star in NY?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Le'Veon Bell now that he has signed with the...
-
Day 2 free agency: Fantasy impact
We're still riding the first wave of free agency as the Saints and Bills get in on the Fantasy-centric...
-
Day 1 free agency: Fantasy impact
Jamey Eisenberg goes over the Fantasy Football implications from the first day of free agency,...
-
Trade Fallout: Brown to OAK
Antonio Brown finally found a new team. Can he still be a difference maker for Fantasy in...
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...