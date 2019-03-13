Myers is expected to sign with the Seahawks on a four-year deal worth around $15-16 million, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

The Seahawks have swooped in to snag a kicker in Myers who earned a Pro-Bowl nod for his work with the Jets last season, when Myers drilled 30 of 36 field-goal attempts and 30 of 33 PATs. While the guarantees of the contract have yet to come in, the reported size of this deal would make Myers a top-10 kicker league-wide in terms of average annual value. In 2018 with Seattle, Sebastian Janikowski (thigh) attempted 27 field goals and 51 extra points.