The Seahawks signed Myers to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Blair Walsh experiment didn't go as planned in 2017, with the most-recent faux pas a missed 48-yard field goal that would have put the Seahawks ahead by one point with less than a minute remaining Week 17 against the Cardinals. Overall, Walsh hit 72.4 percent of his field goals (21 of 29) on the season, which ranked worst in the NFL for any kicker with as many attempts. Myers' career mark is modestly better at 81 percent, but he'll be given the first shot to lock down the place-kicking gig in Seattle with Walsh an unrestricted free agent this offseason.