The Seahawks came to terms with Myers on a new contract Wednesday.

The precise terms of the deal aren't known, but Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reported that Myers will be locked in for four more years in the Pacific Northwest. After pacing the NFL with 143 points in 17 games this past season, Myers clearly was a priority for the Seahawks as a pending unrestricted free agent. He'll remain attached to an offense with plenty of firepower in the form of running back Kenneth Walker and wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in 2023 and beyond.