Myers converted two of four field-goal attempts and two of three extra-point tries in Sunday's 40-34 overtime win against the Buccaneers.

Myers missed a field goal from 47 yards in the first half. If Myers would've made that try, he wouldn't have faced so much pressure to connect on a 40-yard attempt as time expired in regulation. He missed that try as well, sending the game to overtime. Myers continues to be inconsistent from distance, as he's converted three of seven tries from beyond 40 yards. He'll look to get back on track in Week 10 against the 49ers.