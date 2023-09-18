Myers connected on one of three field-goal attempts and and all four extra-point tries in Sunday's 37-31 overtime win versus the Lions.
Myers missed kicks from 45 and 56 yards despite playing in the comfort of a dome. The 32-year-old has already missed three kicks this season, matching last year's total through just two games. He'll aim to get back on track at home versus the Panthers in Week 3.
