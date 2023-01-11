Myers made four of five field-goal attempts -- including a game-winning 32-yarder -- and his only extra-point try in Sunday's 19-16 overtime win over the Rams.

Myers hit the right upright with a 46-yard field goal as regulation expired, but he atoned for his mistake by converting in overtime. In doing so, Myers not only helped Seattle ultimately make the playoffs, but his last kick saw Myers finish the regular season with more points than any other kicker league-wide. He'll strive to add to his career-best tally of 143 on the campaign when the Seahawks play the 49ers on Saturday in the wild-card round.