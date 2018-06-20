Myers kicked field goals with the backup units throughout minicamp, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

It was clear that snagging a starting gig wouldn't be easy for Myers after the Seahawks pegged a $600,000 signing bonus onto veteran kicker Sebastian Janikowski's one-year deal. That sum of cash rivals Myers entire contract -- $705,000 for one season. Therefore, Myers has so much more to prove than Janikowski, and this battle looks to drag out through preseason.

