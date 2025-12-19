Myers didn't attempt a field goal and made both PAT attempts in Thursday's 38-37 overtime win over the Rams.

The Seahawks couldn't afford to settle for field goals while trying to dig out of a 16-point fourth-quarter hole and went for two after each of their last three touchdowns. Myers had connected on at least three field-goal attempts in each of the previous six games, and he accounted for all 18 of Seattle's points in Week 15 with six field goals against the Colts. Thursday's ill-timed downturn could cost Myers' fantasy managers in the playoffs, but those that pull through can likely expect a bounce-back performance from one of the league's top kickers in Week 17 against the Panthers.