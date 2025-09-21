Smith-Njigba (illness) is listed as active Sunday against the Saints.

Smith-Njigba was tacked on to the Seahawks' Week 3 injury report Saturday as questionable due to an illness. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Smith-Njigba is dealing with "a bug" and that the team wanted to see how the wide receiver felt when he arrived at Lumen Field on Sunday morning to ensure he was good to go. Smith-Njigba's active listing confirms as much, and he'll be looking to build upon the 17-227-0 line on 22 targets that he's accumulated through two games this season.