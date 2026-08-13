Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Always willing to be coached up

Smith-Njigba is always willing to be coached up in an attempt to be a better player, Anthony Moeglin of Roundtable Sports reports.

Smith-Njigba is coming off of a 2025 campaign during which he caught 119 of 162 targets for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns over 17 regular-season games, ultimately being named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year. That hasn't stopped him from challenging himself though. "He's the only No. 1 wideout I've been around where you can challenge him, and he's not taking it personally... he wants to be coached, he wants to be challenged," said Seahawks wide receiver coach Frisman Jackson. It's hard to imagine that Smith-Njigba has another level to his game, but with Seattle's former top running back Kenneth Walker leaving for Kansas City in free agency, the team may have to lean on the passing game at times in 2026, potentially leading to even more opportunities for Sam Darnold to connect with his star wide receiver in the passing game.