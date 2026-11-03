Smith-Njigba brought in six of 11 targets for 118 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' 34-17 loss to the Bears on Monday night.

Smith-Njigba was in his usual position of leading the Seahawks across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets, and he crossed the 100-yard mark for the seventh time in eight games this season with a pair of catches on Seattle's final drive of the night. Smith-Njigba's target total was also his sixth double-digit tally of the campaign, and the absence of Rashid Shaheed (knee) helped reinforce JSN's downfield role even further. Smith-Njigba will now head into a Week 9 home matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday just 15 yards short of his third consecutive 1,000-yard campaign and only a touchdown shy of tying the career-high 10 he recorded over 17 regular-season games last season.