Smith-Njigba finished with eight receptions on 14 targets for 123 yards and a touchdown in Monday's27-19 win over the Texans.

Smith-Njigba turned in another stellar fantasy performance while pacing the Seahawks in every receiving category on Monday Night Football. It was the budding superstar's third-consecutive game recording at least 100 receiving yards while also scoring a touchdown. Smith-Njigba bumped his season totals up to 50-819-4 heading into Seattle's upcoming Week 8 bye, which has the Ohio State product on pace to finish 11 yards shy of a 2,000-yard campaign. JSN will continue his ascension towards the peak of fantasy stardom when the Seahawks take on the Commanders on Nov. 2.