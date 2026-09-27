Smith-Njigba caught 10 of 14 targets for 128 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Commanders.

Having Sam Darnold back under center instead of Drew Lock did nothing to slow Smith-Njigba's momentum. The superstar wideout recorded his third straight game with more than 120 receiving yards while hauling in his fifth and sixth TDs of the season, catching a one-yard toss in the second quarter and an 11-yard strike in the fourth. Smith-Njigba will take an eye-popping 27-405-6 line on 36 targets into a Week 4 clash at home against the Chargers.