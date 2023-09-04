Smith-Njigba (wrist) participated in practice Monday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Smith-Njigba has been handling on-field work for a little less than a week after undergoing surgery to repair a slight fracture in his left wrist on Aug. 24. The Seahawks aren't required to post their first Week 1 injury report until Wednesday, but the rookie first-round pick seems poised to be listed as limited, at the very least. The bigger question that remains is whether or not Smith-Njigba will do enough this week to gain clearance to make his pro debut in Sunday's season opener against the Rams.