Smith-Njigba recorded four catches on five targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Bengals.

Smith-Njigba didn't see an expanded role, as he now has five or six targets in four of five games on the season. However, he did manage an 18-yard reception -- the longest of his career-- to produce his highest yardage output in a game on the campaign. Smith-Njigba will continue to work behind both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in terms of priority in the offense moving forward, but it was encouraging to see him deployed in a slightly more aggressive manner.