Smith-Njigba caught five of eight targets for 102 yards and a touchdown while adding a 16-yard rush in Sunday's 32-29 loss to the 49ers.

Smith-Njigba topped 100 receiving yards for the fourth time in five games and scored his seventh touchdown of the season on a 16-yard catch in the third quarter, but his heroics weren't enough as the Seahawks fell to 3-2. Seattle's four turnovers bear most of the blame for the loss, though JSN had an uncharacteristic drop on the Seahawks' penultimate offensive play, which would have put Seattle in position for a game-tying field goal had he caught it. Smith-Njigba will have a short turnaround before Thursday's home game against the Broncos, in which the star receiver will have a chance to add to his season total of 583 receiving yards.