Smith-Njigba caught four of seven targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 28-16 loss to the 49ers.

Smith-Njigba looked like he was starting to heat up ahead of Week 14. However, Drew Lock got the starting nod in place of Geno Smith (groin), and Smith-Njigba only caught short passes as a result. His longest catch of the day was for 11 yards against this fierce divisional foe. He'll continue to work as the No. 3 wideout in this rotation, but the rookie's upside has been limited all year. He has yet to surpass 63 receiving yards in a game, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 8.