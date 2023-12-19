Smith-Njigba caught all four of his targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 20-17 win over Philadelphia.

Smith-Njigba played the role of hero for Seattle when he caught the game-winning touchdown with just seconds left in Monday's narrow victory. The rookie wideout had just three catches on three targets for 19 yards prior to scoring in the closing moments, so his role remains small despite producing a solid fantasy line in the win. Smith-Njigba should continue offering deep-league value when the Seahawks take on the Titans in Week 16.