Smith-Njigba (head) returned in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LX against the Patriots on Sunday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Smith-Njigba was taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a possible concussion, but has cleared to return and was back on the field for the Seahawks early in the fourth quarter. He caught three passes on nine targets for 24 yards prior to his exit.