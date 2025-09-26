Smith-Njigba brought in four of five targets for 79 yards in the Seahawks' 23-20 win over the Cardinals on Thursday night. He also rushed three times for 11 yards.

Smith-Njigba shockingly didn't make his first catch until 49 seconds remained in the third quarter, but he'd curiously logged three rush attempts by that point. The talented wideout's moonlighting came to an end down the stretch, however, as he contributed key receptions of 11, 36 and 22 yards in the fourth quarter. The latter catch was originally ruled incomplete but overturned on replay, and it positioned the Seahawks at the Cardinals' 40-yard line with 23 seconds remaining. Jason Myers would knock home a game-winning 52-yard field goal two plays later, and Smith-Njigba finished with a solid stat line after his night looked to be in danger of being a washout. Smith-Njigba has seen his reception and receiving yardage totals drop over that of the previous game in each of the last three games, but he remains Sam Darnold's unquestioned No. 1 target heading into a Week 5 home matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 5.