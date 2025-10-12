Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Continues prolific efforts in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith-Njigba secured eight of 13 targets for 162 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' 20-12 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.
Smith-Njigba was in the familiar position of leading the Seahawks' air attack in receptions, receiving yards and targets, posting a new season high in the middle category along the way. Smith-Njiba's catch total also tied for second highest of the season, and he added three more catches of 20+ yards, the most prominent 61-yard touchdown grab on a beautifully thrown ball from Sam Darnold. The third-year star now has back-to-back 100-yard tallies for the second time this season and takes a robust 42-696-3 receiving line into a Week 7 home matchup against the Texans on Monday night, Oct. 20.
