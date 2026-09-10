Smith-Njigba brought in eight of 11 targets for 122 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' 13-10 win over the Patriots on Wednesday.

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year endured a relatively difficult first half after making a 13-yard catch on the second play from scrimmage, losing starting quarterback Sam Darnold to a hip injury after the first drive of the game and experiencing some trouble separating from Patriots star cornerback Christian Gonzalez. However, JSN picked up the pace significantly as No. 2 signal-caller Drew Lock got into a rhythm, recording key third-down catches on consecutive second-quarter possessions and then delivering a dynamic 45-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the fourth quarter following Drake Maye's first interception. Smith-Njigba also subsequently managed a timely 11-yard grab on the drive that culminated with Jason Myers' go-ahead field goal that served as the final points for either side, and he ultimately delivered game-high totals in receptions, receiving yards and targets. Any extended absence on Darnold's part would stand to affect Smith-Njigba's week-to-week upside, but the standout receiver's chemistry with Lock as Wednesday's game unfolded was encouraging.