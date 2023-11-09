Smith-Njigba was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a hip injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Since tending to a slight fracture in his wrist late in the preseason, Smith-Njigba has avoided the injury bug en route to a collective 29-272-2 line on 43 targets in eight games to begin his career. Most of that production (17-210-2 on 23 targets) has come over the last four contests, but the rookie first-rounder now is dealing with a health concern as Seattle prepares to host the Commanders on Sunday. As a result, Smith-Njigba's status should be watched as the week goes on to ensure his status for Week 10 isn't in any danger.