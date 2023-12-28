Smith-Njigba was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough due to a knee injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Smith-Njigba consistently has earned a snap share of at least 60 percent per game since the Seahawks' Week 5 bye, recording a 47-540-3 line on 66 targets over the last 11 contests. The rookie first-round pick has yet to break through with the first signature performance of his career, though, which isn't a shock on a team that stresses the run game and also features veteran wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Staring down the final two games of the regular season, Smith-Njigba now will have to work his way past a health concern in order to suit up Sunday versus the Steelers.