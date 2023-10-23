Smith-Njigba finished with four receptions on seven targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-10 win over Arizona.

Starter DK Metcalf (ribs/hip) missed the first game of his career due to injury Sunday, opening the door for Smith-Njigba to make his first career start. The rookie wideout wound up leading Seattle in receiving while also cashing in the first touchdown of his career in the win. It was a game of firsts for Smith-Njigba, but he may have to wait for his next opportunity to shine if Metcalf -- who was a game-time decision for Sunday's contest -- is able to return against the Browns in Week 8.