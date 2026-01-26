Smith-Njigba hauled in 10 of 12 targets for 153 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-27 win against the Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

Smith-Njigba was far busier in the NFC Championship Game after a run-heavy game script limited the star wideout to a 3-19-1 receiving line against the 49ers in the wild-card round. The league's leading receiver simply couldn't be covered Sunday as he routinely created separation from whatever defender Los Angeles assigned to him. JSN was particularly wide-open we he hit pay dirt after lining up out of the backfield in the closing moments of the second quarter, giving Seattle the lead heading into halftime. Smith-Njigba has risen to the occasion at every step during his breakout 2025 campaign, culminating in his greatest opportunity to shine on Feb. 8 against the Patriots for Super Bowl LX.