Smith-Njigba left Wednesday's practice early with a shoulder injury that coach Mike Macdonald doesn't consider serious, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Macdonald canceled the last day of minicamp (Thursday) to reward his players for a good offseason, so Smith-Njigba's next opportunity to practice will be at the start of training camp in late July. It sounds like the Seahawks expect him to be healthy before then, but we may not have confirmation for a while with players and teams going their separate ways during the league's summer break.