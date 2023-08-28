Smith-Njigba (wrist) is expected to avoid the short-term IR list and begin the regular season on the active roster, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith-Njigba's availability for Week 1 still looks uncertain, but beginning the year on IR would have forced him to miss at least the first four games of the season. Coach Pete Carroll said he hopes the rookie first-round pick's recovery is only a "3-to-4 week deal," per Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune, so there's some reason for optimism about his chances of getting on the field in the first month of the season. Smith-Njigba underwent surgery Aug. 24 to address a minor wrist fracture.