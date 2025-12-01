Smith-Njigba finished with two receptions on four targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 26-0 win over the Vikings.

Smith-Njigba's fantasy managers suffered through an unfavorable game script that saw Seattle's defense and rushing attack take care of Minnesota in Week 13. QB Sam Darnold completed just 54 percent of his passes while failing to establish any rhythm while the game was still competitive in the first half. The end result was Smith-Njigba's worst fantasy score of 2025, which comes on the heels of his most-dominant showing against the Titans last Sunday (8-167-2). JSN is still the clear WR1 in fantasy this season even with this dud, carrying a sparkling 82-1,336-7 receiving line into next Sunday's tilt against the Falcons.