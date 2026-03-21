The Seahawks exercised Smith-Njigba's fifth-year option for 2027 on Friday.

An obvious no-brainer for Seattle after Smith-Njigba was named Offensive Player of the Year in 2025 after securing 119 of 163 targets for an NFL-high 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns across 17 regular-season appearances. JSN then added another 17 catches for 199 yards and two touchdowns on 26 targets across three playoff contests. Through three seasons, Smith-Njigba is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and was a first-team All-Pro last season. With the optioned picked up, Smith-Njigba is set to earn $23.8 million in 2027.