The Seahawks selected Smith-Njigba in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 20th overall.

Smith-Njigba was widely expected to go in the top 12 or so, meaning at 20 the former Ohio State star looks like a bargain for the Seahawks. Tyler Lockett will be tough to displace from two-wideout formations, something the Seahawks run often as they trot out many multi-TE sets, but whenever Lockett declines it will be Smith-Njigba that the Seahawks depend on to step up. Smith-Njigba should make an immediate impact when Seattle goes three wide, likely running from the slot most of the time. At 6-foot-1, 196 pounds Smith-Njigba has only an average build and his 4.52-second pro day 40 time might have been more like a 4.60 on the combine track, but his excellent agility testing (6.57-second three-cone drill, 3.93-second 20-yard shuttle) should make Smith-Njigba stand out from the slot.