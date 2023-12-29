Smith-Njigba (knee) practiced fully Thursday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

After a knee injury resulted in Smith-Njigba being limited at Wednesday's walkthrough, the rookie wide receiver was able to handle every practice rep one day later, paving the way for him to suit up Sunday against the Steelers. The same can be said for undrafted rookie WR Jake Bobo (knee), while Dee Eskridge (ribs) didn't practice again Thursday and DK Metcalf (back) was added to the Seahawks' injury report as a DNP. There's no indication yet that Metcalf may be in danger of sitting out this weekend, but if he's inhibited or inactive, Smith-Njigba would be in line for a bigger workload alongside Tyler Lockett.