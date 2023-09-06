Smith-Njigba (wrist) practiced fully Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Smith-Njigba has made a speedy recovery following an Aug. 24 procedure to repair a slight fracture in his right wrist. It didn't take long for him to return to practice on Aug. 29, and now a little more than a week later, he was able to handle every available rep. The rookie first-round pick thus is slated to be Seattle's No. 3 wide receiver behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett this Sunday against the Rams.