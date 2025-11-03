Smith-Njigba corralled eight of nine targets for 129 yards while gaining 11 rushing yards on one attempt in Sunday's 38-14 win over Washington.

Smith-Njigba extended his impressive streak of recording over 100 receiving yards to four games in Sunday's one-sided affair. It was the breakout superstar's sixth time cracking the century mark in eight starts this year, resulting in a ridiculous 58-948-4 receiving line over that span. JSN will have a prime opportunity to extend his impressive streak of posting triple-digit totals in Week 10 when the Seahawks face the Cardinals' bottom-third ranked pass defense.