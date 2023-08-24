Smith-Njigba underwent wrist surgery Thursday but remains without a clear timetable for return, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Coach Pete Carroll said the surgery "went great" but didn't put a timeline on Smith-Njigba's return to the field. With the season just over two weeks away, it's difficult to envision the rookie out there for Week 1, but it sounds like we should expect to see him debut sometime in the season's first month. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett will carry the bulk of the load in JSN's absence.