Smith-Njigba recorded six catches (on seven targets) for 61 yards during Sunday's 20-17 win at Tennessee.

Smith-Njigba welcomed back Geno Smith (groin) to the lineup after the quarterback missed the previous two games. While Smith-Njigba's output wasn't out of the realm of previous games during his rookie campaign, he surpassed 60 yards receiving for the fourth time in 15 contests and was only three yards shy of setting a new career high. As long as DK Metcalf (4-56-1 on six targets Sunday) and Tyler Lockett (8-81-0 on 11 targets) are healthy, Smith-Njigba will continue to play third fiddle, at best, in the Seahawks' passing game. Smith-Njigba's next chance to produce arrives Sunday, Dec. 31 against the Steelers.