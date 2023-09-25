Smith-Njigba caught one of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 37-27 win over the Panthers.

Smith-Njigba logged 31 of 71 offensive snaps (44 percent), which was his lowest snap share of the season and barely ahead of fellow rookie Jake Bobo (41 percent). Bobo caught just one pass for a five-yard touchdown on two targets. It's certainly a little concerning that Smith-Njigba essentially tied with an undrafted rookie for snap share, but it's worth noting that the Seahawks ran the ball 29 times and Bobo is considered a high-end run blocker. Still, fantasy managers haven't seen enough to trust Smith-Njigba in their lineups, and they probably won't feel comfortable as long as DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are dominating the target share.