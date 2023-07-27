Smith-Njigba has impressed head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith with his route-running and hands, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.

Smith-Njigba eased into the offseason program because he missed most of his junior season at Ohio State with a hamstring injury, but the rookie has been full go since mandatory minicamp in June. With DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett locked into the top two roles, Smith-Njigba was battling for the No. 3 spot. The first-round pick has seemingly won the job already after showcasing his hands, route-running and confidence through the first few practices. He was ultimately expected to win this role after an ultra-productive college career, so the only question that remains is how many targets he can garner behind Metcalf and Lockett.