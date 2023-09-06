Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Smith-Njigba (wrist) is slated to play Sunday against the Rams, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Smith-Njigba underwent surgery to repair a slight fracture in his left wrist on Aug. 24, but he was back on the practice field Aug. 29 and continued to take part in drills this Monday. Wednesday's injury report will reveal how much the rookie first-round pick was able to handle in the first official session of Week 1 prep, but he's trending in a positive direction to be the Seahawks' No. 3 wide receiver behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in the season opener.