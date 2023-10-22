Smith-Njigba is in line for an elevated role in Sunday's contest against the Cardinals with DK Metcalf (ribs/hip) inactive, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
While Tyler Lockett also is active Sunday, he operated with a cap on his practice reps during Week 7 prep due to a hamstring injury, meaning Smith-Njigba is the healthiest among the Seahawks' top two available wide receivers. If Smith-Njigba's volume in the passing game increases, he'll be looking to build upon the 16-110-0 line on 25 targets that he's accrued through the first five games of his career.
