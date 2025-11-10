Smith-Njigba corralled five of six targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-22 rout of the Cardinals.

Smith-Njigba got off to a hot start Sunday when he peeled the top off of Arizona's defense for a 43-yard touchdown on the game's opening drive. JSN was checked for a concussion in the first half, but he returned promptly without issue for the remainder of the contest. The explosive play would end up accounting for most of Smith-Njigba's final fantasy score -- even with the Seahawks dropping 44 points -- after Seattle's defense and rushing attack accounted for the remaining four touchdowns. The breakout superstar became the first player to reach 1,000 yards in receiving this season, and he sits just 89 yards shy of the career best 1,130 yards he posted in 2024. Smith-Njigba will attempt to accomplish the personal achievement in a pivotal NFC West matchup against the Rams next Sunday.