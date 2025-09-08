Smith-Njigba finished with nine receptions on 13 targets for 124 yards with a lost fumble in Sunday's 17-13 loss to San Francisco.

Smith-Njigba had his coming out party as the unquestioned No. 1 option in Seattle following the departure of DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh this past offseason. The 23-year-old Smith-Njigba received 10 more looks than the next receiver (Cooper Kupp), immediately becoming new starting quarterback Sam Darnold's favorite target. JSN did suffer from a case of fumblitis when he put two balls on the ground (losing possession of one), something the wideout will surely work to clean up in practice. Smith-Njigba will look to build off of a promising start to the campaign when the Seahawks take on the Steelers next Sunday.