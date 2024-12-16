Smith-Njigba corralled 10 of 12 targets for 83 receiving yards in Sunday's 30-13 loss to Green Bay.
Smith-Njigba was the lone bright spot among Seattle receivers Sunday, leading the team in every notable category by a large margin. The sophomore standout has quietly become the top wideout for a team boasting two proven veterans at the position. Smith-Njigba has generated at least 69 yards of offense over his last seven contests with four touchdowns scored over that span. Continue riding the hot hand down the stretch as the Seahawks prepare to host the Vikings next Sunday.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Stays hot with fifth touchdown•
-
Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Fourth straight game over 70 yards•
-
Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Leading receiver in Sunday's win•
-
Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Impressive 10-catch effort Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Massive output in loss•
-
Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Leading receiver in loss•