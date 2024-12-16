Smith-Njigba corralled 10 of 12 targets for 83 receiving yards in Sunday's 30-13 loss to Green Bay.

Smith-Njigba was the lone bright spot among Seattle receivers Sunday, leading the team in every notable category by a large margin. The sophomore standout has quietly become the top wideout for a team boasting two proven veterans at the position. Smith-Njigba has generated at least 69 yards of offense over his last seven contests with four touchdowns scored over that span. Continue riding the hot hand down the stretch as the Seahawks prepare to host the Vikings next Sunday.