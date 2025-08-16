Smith-Njigba brought in his only target for seven yards in Friday's preseason win over Kansas City.

Seattle's key starters on offense got to see the field for the first drive of Friday's exhibition before exiting with a clean bill of health. New starting QB Sam Darnold connected with Smith-Njigba for the first time as teammates for a short gain. With DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett joining different clubs this past offseason, Smith-Njigba will attempt to build off of last year's fantasy breakout as Seattle's undisputed No. 1 receiver in 2025.