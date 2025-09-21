Smith-Njigba (illness) remains listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game against the Saints, but his availability for the Week 3 contest is unlikely to be affected while he bounces back from an unspecified "bug," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Smith-Njigba wasn't included on the injury report all week before the Seahawks designated him as questionable Saturday after he came down with an illness. According to Schefter, the Seahawks gave the third-year wideout the questionable tag seemingly as a precaution more than anything else, but the team will wait and see how Smith-Njigba is feeling upon reporting to Lumen Field on Sunday morning before confirming that he'll suit up. Official word on Smith-Njigba's status will arrive when the Seahawks release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.