Smith-Njigba was estimated as a limited practice participant Monday due to an ankle injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Per Gregg Bell of Sports Radio 93.3 KJR Seattle, Smith-Njigba appeared to get dinged up on a 16-yard lateral run early in the second quarter of Sunday's 32-29 loss to the 49ers. The injury didn't end up costing the star wideout any significant playing time, but it could result in his practice activity being monitored closely in Week 6 while the Seahawks face a quick turnaround with a Thursday game versus the Broncos. At this stage of the week, the expectation is that Smith-Njigba will be able to play without any restrictions.