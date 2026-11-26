Smith-Njigba (ankle) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

An ankle injury has left Smith-Njigba listed as limited on both of the Seahawks' Week 12 practice reports so far, meaning he has just one more chance to get back to full Friday, at which point the Seahawks may tag him with a designation for Sunday's game at San Francisco. Through 10 contests this season, he's failed to reach the century mark in receiving yards just two times and also has 10 touchdown catches.