Smith-Njigba brought in 12 of 16 targets for 134 yards in the Seahawks' 17-14 overtime loss to the Broncos on Thursday.

Despite the Broncos being down Pat Surtain (ankle) and Talanoa Hufanga (ankle), Smith-Njigba and the Seahawks' air attack as a whole couldn't get much going through the first half-plus of play. The All-Pro receiver turned it on in the latter portion of the contest, however, and he ultimately finished with season highs in receptions and targets, along with his second-highest amount of receiving yards. JSN already has five 100-yard efforts in his first six games of the season, and his tendency to dominate Sam Darnold's attention will once again make him an elite option in all formats during a Week 7 Sunday night home showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Oct. 25.